Digitization - Teachers' association: Better opportunities for teaching with AI

The German Teachers' Association believes that better conditions are needed to be able to adequately address the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom. "It would be important for schools to be provided with anonymous, i.e. data protection-compliant, access for the use of large language models and complex translation programs as well as image generation programs in order to explore the opportunities and limits of everyday AI with learners in a targeted manner," explained President Stefan Düll to the German Press Agency. Large language models are complex language models that have developed a general understanding of language with the help of AI and can generate language. One example is ChatGPT.

Teachers also need further training on the topic. "On the one hand, this takes place informally at colleague level," says Düll. On the other hand, member associations of the Teachers' Association and the federal states organize further training. In Germany, however, around 800,000 teachers teach full-time, part-time and by the hour. A further 125,000 work in vocational schools. "With this number, it is clear that there is still room for improvement when it comes to further training on all topics."

Source: www.stern.de