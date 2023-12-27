Died at the age of 83 - SPD politician Frieder Birzele is dead

The former Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, Frieder Birzele (SPD), has died at the age of 83. He succumbed to the consequences of pneumonia on Monday in Göppingen hospital surrounded by his family. This was announced by his family on Wednesday.

Birzele was elected to the state parliament for the constituency of Göppingen in 1976 and was a member until 2006. From 1980 to 1992, he served his parliamentary group as deputy chairman. He chaired the committees of inquiry into the trips at business expense of Minister President Lothar Späth (CDU), who resigned in 1991, and into the FlowTex fraud scandal, which cost billions.

During the grand coalition under Minister President Erwin Teufel(CDU), Birzele was Minister of the Interior from 1992 to 1996.

Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) said that Birzele was committed to security and order for the people of the state during his time in office. "Throughout his life, lively local politics was a matter close to his heart."

SPD state leader Andreas Stoch said that Birzele was a lawyer and politician and both with heart and soul. "He wanted to create justice and defend justice. And he always did that. In the SPD, in the trade union and as Minister of the Interior." In Birzele, the Social Democrats have lost a good friend and wise advisor who never lost interest or enjoyment in politics, even in old age and despite personal setbacks.

Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (Greens) praised Bizele as a "critical thinker and enlightener". As Minister of the Interior, safeguarding the rule of law was a central concern for him.

Source: www.stern.de