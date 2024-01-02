Parties - SPD leader Esken in favor of regular review of an AfD ban

Despite all of the AfD 's electoral successes, banning the party remains an option for SPD leader Saskia Esken. "Such a party ban is rightly subject to high hurdles. But I am convinced that we should keep looking into it," Esken told the German Press Agency. "It is important that we talk about banning the AfD and that voters are shaken up."

SPD leader calls AfD "clearly anti-democratic"

Esken explained that the AfD is part of an extreme right-wing network, maintains lists of critical journalists who are not popular and sets up reporting portals for teachers who express criticism of the AfD. "It uses every topic to incite people. For me, that is clearly anti-democratic," emphasized Esken.

The AfD recently made significant gains in state elections in western Germany and won mayoral and lord mayor elections in eastern Germany. In all polls for the Bundestag elections, the party is in second place behind the CDU/CSU with more than 20 percent, well ahead of all three governing parties SPD, Greens and FDP.

53% expect AfD head of government in eastern Germany

Elections will be held in three eastern German states in September: Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. The AfD is leading the polls in all three states. It cannot be ruled out that it will win an absolute majority of parliamentary seats in at least one of the states and be able to appoint a prime minister.

According to a recent survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa, a majority of 53% of Germans believe such a scenario is likely. Only 32% of respondents consider it unlikely. In eastern Germany, as many as 58% expect the AfD to come to power in one of the three states and become head of government.

Esken warns of "major rupture"

Esken warned of the consequences of further AfD election successes. "The current polls are a warning to us," she said. "In the coming months, we will make it clear that our country is at risk of great damage if the AfD gains political power. Because that would be a major rupture and a major threat to democratic culture, our common good and our business location."

Esken first brought up the idea of banning the AfD before the Federal Constitutional Court back in August. According to the Basic Law, a party can be banned if it actively and militantly opposes the free democratic basic order. An application for a ban can be filed in Karlsruhe by the Bundestag, Bundesrat or Federal Government.

AfD classified as "definitely right-wing extremist" in three federal states

Esken emphasized that it is the responsibility of the offices for the protection of the constitution to constantly re-examine the threat posed to democracy by the AfD. If they come to the conclusion "that a party as a whole is definitely right-wing extremist, then the sword of prohibition must be drawn". The AfD is currently classified as "definitely right-wing extremist" by the state offices for the protection of the constitution in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

Majority do not see AfD as the strongest party at federal level

According to the YouGov survey, most Germans do not give the AfD a chance of becoming the strongest party in nationwide elections. Only 28% of respondents think this is likely in the European elections on June 9, with 57% considering it unlikely. There are similar expectations for the Bundestag elections, which are currently scheduled to take place in the fall of 2025. 27% believe it is likely that the AfD will become the strongest party, while 56% consider this to be unrealistic.

42% do not believe that the "firewall" will hold

However, many respondents can imagine that the other parties' strict demarcation against the AfD will crumble. 42% of respondents do not believe that the CDU/CSU will keep its promise not to work with the AfD at state and federal level. Only 36% are of the opinion that this so-called "firewall" will hold.

