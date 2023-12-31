Investigations - Several cars in flames in Berlin: Arson suspected

Following several car fires in Berlin, the police are investigating suspected arson. According to the police, a total of four cars were damaged in a fire in Holzmarktstraße in Mitte on Sunday night. A resident noticed the fire in one vehicle at around 2.15 am. This caused damage to three other cars, according to a police spokesperson. In total, the fire department was called out to nine vehicle fires in the city between 0.20 and around 4.00 a.m. on Sunday night, a fire department spokesman said. The "B.Z." had previously reported.

According to the police, no people were injured in the fires. The incidents usually involved a car on fire, with adjacent vehicles being damaged by the heat or because the flames spread. According to the police, this was also the case in a large parking lot on Landsberger Allee, where a resident noticed a burning car at around 3.10 am.

B.Z. report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de