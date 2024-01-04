District of Diepholz - Prosecution after fatal knife attack on 17-year-old girl

Following the violent death of a 17-year-old girl in the district of Diepholz, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 43-year-old man. "He is accused of one completed and two attempted murders," a spokeswoman for the district court announced on Thursday. A few days after the fatal attack on the teenager, the man allegedly injured a 30-year-old woman with a knife and drove his car towards an 18-year-old woman. Both women were injured. The "Nordsee-Zeitung" had previously reported.

On September 10, the body of the 17-year-old was found in a ditch in Barenburg near Kirchdorf (Diepholz district). A few days later, the suspected perpetrator was caught near Schwarmstedt in the Heidekreis district after fleeing for several hours through Lower Saxony. He had previously allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman just a few kilometers from Barenburg in front of a fast food restaurant in Sulingen. She was seriously injured with a knife.

After weeks of silence, the suspect admitted the crime against the 17-year-old to a psychiatric expert. However, the 42-year-old at the time of the crime did not provide any information about a possible motive. The accused German did not admit to the attack on the 30-year-old woman at the time. However, according to the public prosecutor's office, he admitted to being at the scene of the crime.

It has now been revealed that there is a third victim. While fleeing, the suspect is said to have driven a car into a female jogger from behind. The 18-year-old fell and sustained fractures. The court spokeswoman said that it had not yet been decided when the trial would begin.

Source: www.stern.de