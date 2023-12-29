Soccer - Official: Sahin and Bender new assistant coaches at BVB

The return of ex-professionals Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender to Borussia Dortmund is complete. The two former players will support BVB head coach Edin Terzic as assistant coaches of the Bundesliga club from January 1. The club made the announcement on Friday. Various media outlets had previously reported on the recall.

Sahin, who played for BVB for many years as a youth player, was most recently the successful head coach and sporting director at Turkish first division club Antalyaspor. His contract, which was due to run until 2026, was terminated early. Bender, who won the German championship with Sahin in 2011 and the German Cup in 2017, ended his work as a youth coach at the German Football Association for his new role in the Bundesliga.

"We have intensively analyzed the course of the season so far. One of our joint findings was that we wanted to give new impetus to the coaching staff," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl. And head coach Terzic confirmed: "I am extremely happy to have both of them at my side."

