Firm - Nuremberg city dean Lurz on peace at Christmas

At Christmas, the Catholic city dean of Nuremberg, Andreas Lurz, turned his attention to the world's theaters of war. "On this special night, peace is the theme of all," said Lurz on Christmas Eve in his Christmas sermon, which was distributed in advance. "At no time is the longing for peace as great as at Christmas time - not only in the Holy Land, in Ukraine and in all the other forgotten theaters of war around the world."

The peace of Christmas is different, explained Lurz. It does not fit in with the 150 existing definitions of peace and does not want to add any. "Peace in the sense of Christmas means: God is in the world. Peace comes when God accepts the world as it is. Broken, hurt, suffering," said Lurz. "God has no conditions. He loves the world despite all enmity, all banality, all lack of success and all hatred."

Source: www.stern.de