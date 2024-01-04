Did Christina Block hire former Mossad agents?

On New Year's Eve, Christina Block's ex-husband is attacked. The two children present are taken to their mother by the attackers. According to a report, former Mossad agents could be involved in the case. The Block family had already made use of secret service expertise in the past.

According to a media report, two former employees of the Israeli secret service Mossad may also be involved in the attack on the ex-husband of steakhouse heiress Christina Block in Denmark. According to the newspaper "Bild", two Israelis are said to have hired the cars used to transport the ex-couple's two youngest children to Hamburg. The two men then left Germany immediately.

Block's ex-husband Stephan Hensel wanted to watch the fireworks at the harbor in Gravenstein, Denmark, on New Year's Eve when, according to the report, eight people in dark clothing attacked and beat him. The strangers loaded the 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son into two cars and abducted them. The children later turned up at their mother's house in Hamburg.

In the custody dispute with Hensel, the Block family is said to have used secret service expertise in the past. According to "Bild", former BND chief August Hanning has already worked with the Blocks. However, Hanning does not claim to have been involved in the current operation.

Danish authorities investigate deprivation of liberty

On New Year's Eve, the two vehicles with the children are said to have driven into Germany via the Kupfermühle border crossing. According to the newspaper, license plate scanners at the border documented both the entry of the two cars and their subsequent escape. Block was not at her home address during the operation, but at the five-star "Grand Elysseé" hotel in Hamburg, which belongs to her family's group of companies. The 49-year-old only took her two children to her property on Wednesday night. The area around the villa is to be guarded by armed bodyguards.

Block and Hensel have been fighting for years over custody of their children. The two have four children in total. The couple divorced in 2018, after which Hensel moved to Denmark and kept the two youngest children with her after a visit in summer 2021. One daughter lives with Block and another with her father.

The Hamburg police visited the Block family on Wednesday evening. "We were able to see for ourselves that the children are with Mrs. Block and that they are apparently physically well," a police spokeswoman told Bild. An investigation is underway in Denmark for assault and deprivation of liberty. A European arrest warrant has been issued for Block, but it is currently not being enforced in Germany.

