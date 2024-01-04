Artificial intelligence - CDU parliamentary group leader Koch: Not afraid of AI

Schleswig-Holstein's CDU parliamentary group leader Tobias Koch is following the development of artificial intelligence (AI) with optimism. "I'm quite positive about it and above all I see the opportunities," Koch told dpa. AI is a helpful tool that can simplify work processes and make work easier. "I now don't have the feeling that we need to worry about this, quite the opposite. We urgently need this technical support." In view of the labor shortage, it would otherwise no longer be possible to complete all the work.

When it comes to the necessary rules for technology, politics is always a little behind because it always has to react to developments, said the parliamentary group leader. "I believe it will rarely be possible to act with such foresight, although we can already see some sources of danger." This applies to the manipulation of photos, for example. "But even that wouldn't lead me to be afraid of developments." You have to react to technological risks and take countermeasures, but that doesn't mean you should put the brakes on a development from the outset.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de