Agriculture - Bavaria demands preservation of tax benefits for farmers

The Bavarian state government has called on the Berlin coalition to completely abandon its plans to cut benefits for farmers. Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber and Finance Minister Albert Füracker (both CSU) criticized the coalition's partial retreat on Thursday as insufficient.

There should be no lazy compromises, said Kaniber. "Our farming community urgently needs relief." Füracker said: "The federal government has finally recognized its serious mistake, but unfortunately only partially."

The federal government originally wanted to abolish both the tax concession for agricultural diesel and the exemption of agricultural vehicles from vehicle tax. This tax exemption is now to remain, while the abolition of the agricultural diesel concession is to remain, albeit for three years.

"These amendments are immoral and unacceptable," commented Kaniber. "Farmers need planning security and reliable framework conditions in order to be able to produce food." The proposed cuts must be completely removed from the table. "Otherwise, we run the risk of farmers giving up across the board and a drastic acceleration in the relocation of food production to other countries. Anyone can imagine what that means for our own food supply."

Füracker also described the new proposals from Berlin as "completely unacceptable". Farmers and foresters should not have to pay for the budget chaos caused by the traffic lights. " Agriculture is of enormous importance for our country and its people, there must be no cuts here," said the CSU politician. "The sector is already facing massive challenges."

Source: www.stern.de