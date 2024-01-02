Skip to content
Bankhaus Metzler: Anniversary with ceremony and special exhibition

Privatbank Metzler has reason to celebrate in 2024. The Executive Board is also being modest on the 350th anniversary of the traditional bank.

Frankfurt am Main - Bankhaus Metzler: Anniversary with ceremony and special exhibition

350 years, 12 generations: Frankfurt-based private bank Metzler can look back on an extraordinarily long history in 2024. In the anniversary year, a ceremony in the Kaisersaal of Frankfurt's Römer and a special exhibition in the city's Historical Museum are planned, as the bank announced on Tuesday. There will also be various discussion rounds with guests from the business world, which will be moderated by Franz and Elena von Metzler.

"We are very happy to celebrate this anniversary, we are proud of our history. But due to the international crises and the economic situation, we will do so with a sense of proportion," said Gerhard Wiesler, Spokesman of the Executive Board of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG, Gerhard Wiesheu, who has been in office since July 1, 2023, said in a video message. Long-term thinking and action have characterized Bankhaus Metzler over the years and will also be the guiding principle for the future.

Family-owned since its foundation

Founded in 1674, Metzler is the oldest bank in Germany that has been family-owned without interruption. It all began with a draper's shop founded by Benjamin Metzler, the son of a priest from the Vogtland region of Saxony. The initial money and exchange transactions became increasingly important.

Today, the bank earns its money by managing private assets and pension management for companies, among other things. In future, the bank wants to become more digital and will also cut jobs as part of this, as Metzler announced in November: by 2028, around ten percent of the current 800 jobs are expected to be cut across the entire bank. There will be no redundancies for operational reasons.

Source: www.stern.de

