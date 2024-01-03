3rd league - After cancer: Kreuzer back in team training

Niklas Kreuzer has returned to team training at third division soccer club Hallescher FC almost six months after being diagnosed with cancer. The club announced the news on Wednesday. In the first training session after the turn of the year on Wednesday, the 30-year-old defender celebrated his comeback to the team. Kreuzer was diagnosed with testicular cancer last August and had been out of action ever since.

"His return is not only a victory over the disease, but also a sign of hope and inspiration for us all," wrote HFC in the statement. Despite his recovery, Kreuzer will still complete a number of individual sessions, with his health remaining his top priority.

Kreuzer himself was already eager to get going again weeks ago after finishing his chemotherapy. "The anticipation of my comeback drives me every day. I'm really looking forward to being able to concentrate mainly on soccer again from now on," said the defender after the first runs and stabilization exercises.

From Friday, HFC will be attending a one-week training camp in Turkey. A test match against Chemnitzer FC is scheduled there on January 12. It is still unclear how the 17th-placed team will line up for the competitive match against FC Ingolstadt on January 20 (2:00 p.m./MagentaSport). Sporting director Thomas Sobotzik announced during the winter break that he wanted to part with five players. At the same time, the club is looking for a central defender.

Source: www.stern.de