Demonstrations - After adjustments: Farmers stick to planned protests

Regardless of the concessions made by the federal government, widespread farmer protests are expected to take place in Saxony next week. Even after the federal government's announcement to partially withdraw planned cuts, the Saxon farmers are sticking to their planned protests. What the federal government has proposed is a lazy compromise, said Diana Henke, spokesperson for the state farmers' association, in Dresden on Thursday.

The farmers were sticking to their demand to retain subsidies for agricultural diesel. "We have no alternative forms of propulsion," said Henke. The green license plate for agricultural machinery must also be retained.

The traffic light coalition originally wanted to abolish both the tax concession for agricultural diesel and the exemption of agricultural vehicles from vehicle tax. This tax exemption is now to remain, but the federal government is sticking to the abolition of the agricultural diesel concession - not in one step as initially planned, but spread over three years.

Kretschmer: Improvements "just a drop in the ocean"

According to Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer, the federal government's concession on agricultural subsidies is not enough. The federal government must also withdraw the planned burdens on agricultural diesel, the CDU politician wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter). "The withdrawal of the motor vehicle tax for agriculture is just a drop in the ocean compared to the abolition of agricultural diesel subsidies," criticized Kretschmer. It places a one-sided and disproportionate burden on farmers and leads to a further increase in the cost of food production.

Günther: Correction is going in the right direction

Saxony's Agriculture Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens), on the other hand, said: "This correction is clearly a step in the right direction." It would have been wrong to make agriculture disproportionately responsible for the changes in the federal budget. Agriculture still had no alternative to its diesel-powered agricultural machinery. "Farmers need support with the changeover," demanded Günther.

Several protest actions planned in Saxony

The state farmers' association is planning a week of action from 8 January together with the Land schafft Verbindung association and the family farms Land und Forst in Saxony and Thuringia. According to Henke, "many decentralized actions" are planned for Monday - from motorcades and a demonstration at the Elbe bridge in Torgau to protests at freeway slip roads. A large rally is planned in Dresden on Wednesday, and on Monday, January 15, the Saxon farmers want to take part in a nationwide demonstration in Berlin.

Hospital association asks for consideration

The hospital association asked for consideration for medical staff in view of the announced protests. Especially in rural areas, road closures could create considerable challenges for hospitals and emergency services. Hospital staff and emergency services must be allowed to pass through blockades and roadblocks. Otherwise, there is a risk of serious danger for the sick or people in need.

