A fresh barbershop in Denver employs individuals who have previously served time in prison.

Two weeks ago, Canody was set free from the walls of prison, where he had been held for a staggering 6.5 years out of his 18-year sentence.

Being one of the many faces in the US, where more than 650,000 individuals are released from prison annually, Canody struggles to find a suitable job and make his way in society. According to the Department of Justice, about 75% of these former inmates remain unemployed even a year after stepping out of prison. Despite managing to find employment, their earning potential is considerably lower than their peers - data from the Brookings Institution suggests that those who do find work post-release, earn only 53% of the average wage in the US.

Taking a stand against this trend is R&R Head Labs, who have openly welcomed eight employees - apprentices, barbers, and managers - at their new barbershop that debuted in February, entirely staffed with previously incarcerated and justice-involved individuals. This step aims to grapple with the financial, logistical, and emotional disparities the target group faces upon reentry into mainstream life.

An Entry to New Beginnings

Offering a pathway to gainful employment, R&R Head Labs' mission is to utilize the skills their employees acquired while behind bars, including those who may even own a barber/cosmetology license. Not all staff members at the shop need a history of barbering, however, as the establishment also has an apprenticeship program spanning 2,000 hours of hard work in the shop and 300 hours of classroom learning to obtain a barber license in Colorado.

James Repenning, the mastermind behind R&R Head Labs, is a former president of the national barber chain Floyd's 99. Inspired by the concept of prison barbering programs, he saw the potential in leveraging his experience and a greater cause. He also introduced mentorship programs and community partnerships to reach out to more areas in Denver.

"We began by asking ourselves how we could find barbers who are truly committed to change and connecting with their needs," Repenning shared during a virtual conversation with CNN. "The ultimate aim is to instil hope and a clear direction in these individuals."

To recruit new staff members, Repenning and his crew engage with Colorado's prisons to encourage individuals to join the apprenticeship program. The Colorado Department of Corrections has been incredibly supportive, helping provide starter sets for barber tools and holding job fairs specially catered to formerly incarcerated people.

"Making money is very important for these individuals - both because parole regulations dictate it and for their interim survival," he told CNN. "We decided to create apprenticeships to make it possible for someone to start earning even before achieving their barbering license."

Shifting to a New State of Mind

Richard "Canody" Carter is a living testament of how the R&R Head Labs model can revolutionize lives. After being released, Canody experiences a whirlwind of emotions as he adjusts to a life outside of prison. "The opportunity feels surreal and overwhelming," he confided. "But that's a good thing. I'm embracing the discomfort and looking at how barbering can transform my future."

Charles Smith, the advisor on R&R Head Labs' advisory council, sheds light on the significant challenges these individuals face, listing housing and job opportunities as their most pressing concerns. "Employment is crucial to ensure their financial stability and keep them focused on rebuilding their lives," he said. "An idle mind is a dangerous one, leading to undesired consequences."

Plans include having a Charles Smith in every state the company extends its reach into, leveraging his connection with inmates and the trust they share from their incarceration days. Smith's goal is to connect with those soon to be released 90 days beforehand, offering mentorship and guidance prior to their release date to ensure a smoother transition back to the real word. And many of the employees at his latest base, such as Canody, are familiar faces, whom he encountered while serving his own 24-year sentence.

"Formerly incarcerated individuals are often a forgotten group in society," Smith emphasised. "It's immensely rewarding and encouraging to see someone believe in a person about to walk the same path."

Furthermore, the barbershop was designed with the specific needs of its employees in mind, encompassing aesthetics that minimize triggers that may hinder their progress. "Witnessing the awareness and concern for the well-being of the staff is incredibly touching," Smith beamed. "It's like a breath of fresh air and it makes you want to constantly improve yourself."

"The concept behind everything at R&R Head Labs is about creating a sense of connectedness," shared owner Repenning. "Many barber shops use cold materials like stainless steel, but we wanted ours to be welcoming and warm. That's why we steered clear of certain colors like orange, red, green, and blue - which can remind someone of prison jumpsuits - and opted for brighter colors to make the environment more pleasant and uplifting."

The positioning of the barber chairs is also strategic. No barber is positioned with their back to the door, a potential safety concern for someone who has previously spent time in prison. For this reason, R&R Head Labs' barbers tend to be more attentive to who's behind them and who's entering the space.

One unique feature is a round waiting area where customers are encouraged to sit and chat while they wait for their appointment. This setup promotes conversation and a sense of community.

As for pay, R&R Head Labs' barbers receive a combination of a base wage and commission, similar to other barbershops. But what makes R&R Head Labs stand out is the fact that employees can set and adjust their own prices. They also enjoy benefits like health insurance and paid vacation.

Repenning is set to open another branch in Denver later this year, with plans for more locations in cities like Boston, Chicago, and New York.

In its first few months of operation, R&R Head Labs has managed to draw a diverse clientele, said Repenning to CNN. "Customers of all races, hair types, genders, income levels, and ages are visiting our shop. It's taken time to build up business since our barbers generally don't have existing clients, but we're now serving around 10 new customers a day."

According to Smith, R&R Head Labs is like "bringing the 'hood and Beverly Hills together. It's a beautiful space that feels safe."

Source: edition.cnn.com