You start the new year together

Despite their separation, Oliver and Amira Pocher have apparently started 2024 together. There was probably even a little kiss.

Amira and Oliver Pocher officially split up last summer..aussiedlerbote.de

Oliver and Amira Pocher - You start the new year together

After all the months surrounding the rather public separation, seeing a clip like this again is likely to surprise many of Oliver Pocher (45) and Amira Pocher's (31) followers. In an Instagram story, the comedian shows that he welcomed the New Year together with the presenter on New Year's Eve - and apparently in a great mood.

"So, happy new year," wishes Oliver Pocher in the short video. At his side, Amira beams into the camera with a "Happy New Year", while fireworks bang loudly in the background. "Who would have thought it, right?" he asks his fans.

"Come on, kiss me!"

Then the comedian asks his former partner: "Come on, kiss me!" It's not clear exactly what happens - he seems to give her a kiss on the cheek, a little smack can be heard. "Now come on, here's to the good old days," he continues jokingly. "Stop it now," laughs Amira, before grinning a "You want it too" into the lens.

"The fireworks are still burning in you...", the 45-year-old can't resist another comment on a clip of colorful pyrotechnics. The year ended on a much more conciliatory note for the Pochers than many followers might have assumed. They had spent Christmas apart from each other. Their two children were with her and her family, while he spent a few days with his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden (40), with whom he also has three children, in Miami.

However, the Pochers parted ways again that very night, as the comedian explains in another clip: "That's the Instagram reality here. Dad sits at home and looks after the two small children. Amira is still partying." His older children are "also partying somewhere in the neighborhood" and he is "somehow killing time here".

Source: www.stern.de

