Who will accompany the stars to Australia?

They are the emotional support for the jungle stars: this year, the celebrities in the 17th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" (from January 19, 2024 on RTL or at any time on RTL+) can count on the support of their loved ones on location. RTL has now announced who the celebrity companions are. While most of them will embark on the long journey Down Under together with mom, dad or their best friends, one jungle celebrity will have his mother-in-law with him. A former soccer star, on the other hand, is flying solo to the fifth continent.

Mega-influencer travels with mom

He is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win: Twenty4Tim, real name Tim Maximilian Kampmann (23). The likeable mega-influencer from Cologne can not only rely on the support of several million followers on TikTok, Instagram and co. His mom Christine Kampmann, who has half a million Instagram fans herself, is following him to Australia. Model Anya Elsner (20), known as a feisty contestant on "Germany's next Topmodel" 2023, is being supported in the traditional way by her father Michael.

With mother-in-law - or solo?

When it comes to reality formats and group dynamics, Mike Heiter (31) is one of the most experienced jungle camp inmates in 2024. The man from Essen is boarding the plane with friend and reality star Eugen Lopez. Felix von Jascheroff (41), a permanent member of the "GZSZ" cast since 2001, will embark on the jungle adventure accompanied by girlfriend Sofie Winterberg. TV star Heinz Hoenig (72) is heading Down Under with a larger entourage. Not only his wife Annika Hoenig (38) and two of his children are boarding the plane with him. Mother-in-law Birgit Erfurt-Kästen will also be part of the Australian Hoenig clan from January.

Star kicker sits alone on the plane

Instead of their mother-in-law, most of the jungle celebrities will be accompanied by their best friends or girlfriends:

Influencer and reality star Leyla Lahouar (27) is bringing her best friend Lucas Brandstädter. Reality star Kim Virginia (28) flies with her best friend Leon Puppe. Cora Schumacher (47), ex-wife of Formula One star Ralf Schumacher (48), has her best friend, actor Jörg Kunze (41), by her side. Lucy Diakovska (47) from No Angels also has a good friend in entertainer and dancer Cale Kalay (37). The same applies to designer and model Sarah Kern (56), who is supported by her friend Eva Sieve. Entrepreneur, vacuum cleaner salesman and reality star Fabio Knez has the support of two women: Girlfriend Daryaa Strelnikova and sister Giannina Knez.

This means that this year's jungle crew is full of family and friends. Only soccer star and former national footballer David Odonkor (39) is getting on the plane unaccompanied. He has been separated from his wife Suzan (36) since June 2021. But as jungle fans know: No candidate stays alone in the camp with snakes and cockroaches...

