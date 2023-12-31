Celebrity survey - The celebrities' New Year's Eve plans

From concrete plans and traditions to spontaneous actions or New Year's Eve grumpiness: the celebrities reveal their plans for the start of 2024 to spot on news.

Singer-songwriter Michael Schulte (33): "We'll probably celebrate with friends in our village, just like we've done the last two times. Four adults, five kids, rather relaxed."

Designer Michael Michalsky (56): "In a small circle and privately with friends. Going out on New Year's Eve and waiting anxiously for midnight, with people you don't know, everything is loud and expensive and you can't get a cab afterwards. Thank you, I'll pass."

Actor John Jürgens (59): "I usually work, just like this year."

Actor Dieter Bach (60): "I celebrate New Year's Eve in a restaurant with a large circle of friends."

New Year's Eve abroad

Presenter Christine Theiss (43): "We've always been skiing in Zermatt for many, many years. New Year's Eve is super good for me because I would never sacrifice a day of skiing for a hangover. That's why I always bravely hold out until midnight and then go to bed at 00:15."

Singer Sasha (51): "We're in the mountains in South Tyrol with friends who run a hotel there. Otherwise we usually have a party at Tim Mälzer's in the Bullerei. With my wife, best friends and our children."

Presenter Sonya Kraus (50): "We usually have a campfire with the kids on a desert island."

They are still undecided

Actress Laura Osswald (41): "No child this year. In the past two years my daughter was with me, this time she's with her dad. But I don't know what I'm going to do with it yet. Everyone always expects so much from New Year's Eve parties and then they're often worse than any other party. But I recently went to a really nice wine bar in Schwabing. There's also a New Year's Eve dinner there, which I'll probably do with my best friend who's visiting me from Berlin."

Singer Ben Zucker (40): "I'll be spending New Year's Eve with my girlfriend, probably with friends too, we'll see. We'll decide spontaneously."

Actor and musician Emilio Sakraya (27): "I never plan New Year's Eve. I always want to stay flexible and end up jumping on the best bandwagon that comes my way. In recent years, however, it's always been a very quiet evening with a very small group of people to start the new year together."

They are not fans of New Year's Eve

Actor Sebastian Ströbel (46): "I don't like loud, wild parties at all. New Year's Eve is generally not my thing. This eternal waiting and then having to celebrate at the push of a button. I get annoyed by the question towards the end of the year: What are you doing on New Year's Eve? On the other hand, I really like the days after. "

Actress Ornella Muti (68): "I have no plans. I'll probably go to bed early, like every year. I hope my children come out to the country house."

Actress Ulrike Kriener (69): "I think New Year's Eve is the most overrated holiday of all. I could very well go to bed early on New Year's Eve."

