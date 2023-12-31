2024 - South Pacific starts the new year

The people on the South Pacific atoll of Kiritimati were the first in the world to welcome the year 2024. The approximately 7300 inhabitants started the new year at 11.00 a.m. German time. The Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand, followed just 15 minutes later. They are located around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone - only around 700 inhabitants live on two of the archipelago's ten islands.

One hour after Kiritimati, New Zealand and the island states of Samoa and Tonga celebrated the New Year. In New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, the 328-metre-high Sky Tower was the focus of an elaborate light show with 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics.

Sydney plans mega light show with AI

At 2 p.m. German time, a mega light show will light up the sky in Sydney, Australia, against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. According to the organizers, more than 13,500 fireworks with all kinds of elaborate special effects will be set off in the harbour district alone. In addition, for the first time ever, there will be light projections generated by artificial intelligence - which will cause neither air nor noise pollution.

One million onlookers are expected in the metropolis on the east coast, including visitors from Germany and other European countries. Around one billion people around the world traditionally watch the event on their screens.

Thailand starts the year 2567

Gigantic light spectacles were also planned in many Asian metros, including Singapore, where numerous onlookers are expected to watch the fireworks at Marina Bay with a view of the skyline. In Bangkok, the mighty Chao Phraya River is once again at the center of the festivities, traditionally reflecting the lights of the mega fireworks display. Many wanted to celebrate on party boats to experience the show up close. Thailand, which follows the Buddhist calendar, starts the year 2567.

American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to ring in the year 2024 - twelve hours after Germany.

