Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewssolidkiritimatitime zonetongasouth seaskyauckland2024south pacificaustraliaturn of the yearnew zealandpyrotechnicsthailandneedskiribatisamoasydneygermany

South Pacific starts the new year

From Kiribati to Samoa to New Zealand, people have already started the year 2024. In Sydney, there is a new addition to the spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display.

 and  Anthony Ross
2 min read
The New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney are world-famous. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney are world-famous. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

2024 - South Pacific starts the new year

The people on the South Pacific atoll of Kiritimati were the first in the world to welcome the year 2024. The approximately 7300 inhabitants started the new year at 11.00 a.m. German time. The Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand, followed just 15 minutes later. They are located around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone - only around 700 inhabitants live on two of the archipelago's ten islands.

One hour after Kiritimati, New Zealand and the island states of Samoa and Tonga celebrated the New Year. In New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, the 328-metre-high Sky Tower was the focus of an elaborate light show with 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics.

Sydney plans mega light show with AI

At 2 p.m. German time, a mega light show will light up the sky in Sydney, Australia, against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. According to the organizers, more than 13,500 fireworks with all kinds of elaborate special effects will be set off in the harbour district alone. In addition, for the first time ever, there will be light projections generated by artificial intelligence - which will cause neither air nor noise pollution.

One million onlookers are expected in the metropolis on the east coast, including visitors from Germany and other European countries. Around one billion people around the world traditionally watch the event on their screens.

Thailand starts the year 2567

Gigantic light spectacles were also planned in many Asian metros, including Singapore, where numerous onlookers are expected to watch the fireworks at Marina Bay with a view of the skyline. In Bangkok, the mighty Chao Phraya River is once again at the center of the festivities, traditionally reflecting the lights of the mega fireworks display. Many wanted to celebrate on party boats to experience the show up close. Thailand, which follows the Buddhist calendar, starts the year 2567.

American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to ring in the year 2024 - twelve hours after Germany.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public