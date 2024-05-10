Renowned independent rock producer Steve Albini, who disdained the term 'producer,' passes away at age 61.

The company refused to comment any further and promised to provide more info on their website soon.

Steve Albini is not only the founder and owner of Electrical Audio recording studio but also the audio engineer behind a variety of projects, including those from artists like Breeders, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Mogwai, Jesus Lizard, PJ Harvey, Joanna Newsom, Superchunk, Low, Jawbreaker, Neurosis, Cloud Nothings, Bush, The Stooges, Jarvis Cocker, Cheap Trick, Slint, Veruca Salt, and Jimmy Page & Robert Plant, among many others.

A bio on his studio's website described him as "famous for his naturalistic recording approach and his attentiveness to analog methods."

In the past, Albini has spoken out against the music industry, confessing in 1993 for The Baffler that major labels take advantage of young bands.

"After a band has signed a letter of intent, they'll either agree to a contract that benefits the label or they'll be ruined," he penned.

Albini preferred the title of "recording engineer" to "producer."

"Being a producer nowadays is all about the confidence to call yourself one," Albini says. "That's why many respected engineers shun the title."

Instead, he referred to himself as a recording engineer.

Rough Trade Records, which has worked with several of the artists Albini has worked with, stated in an X post that he always added an inexplicable brilliance to their studio sessions, as proven by the albums he produced for them with Jarvis, Low, and black midi.

In a 1993 interview with Tracking Angle, reproduced after Albini's death, he shared his thoughts on his career more fully.

"Most recording engineers aren't enthusiastic fans of recorded music at heart. They're more into the process of engineering," Albini remarked.

He continued: "When I'm working with a band on a track, the band is in command. I am there mainly as a technician, ensuring that what they do as part of their everyday lives comes through the speakers for listeners at home."

Additionally, Albini is a talented musician in his own right, leading noise rock outfit Shellac and punk rock band Big Black.

Shellac recently announced a new album, their sixth studio LP, coming out on May 17th.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com