Police: Mrs. Block's children are apparently well

In connection with the custody dispute over two children of businesswoman Christina Block, the Hamburg police visited the family on Wednesday evening. "We were able to see for ourselves that the children are with Ms. Block and that they appear to be physically well," said police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrün. The youth welfare office was also involved in the visit.

The police and the public prosecutor's office both stated that they were still investigating the incident and taking the necessary measures. "In order to protect ongoing investigations and to safeguard personal rights, no further information can be provided at present", the statement continued.

The father of the two children was attacked by unknown persons in southern Denmark on New Year's Eve. According to the Danish police, the perpetrators took the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl in a car. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty, the Danish police said in a statement.

