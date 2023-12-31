New Year's Eve - New year expected - "Night of Repression" in Berlin?

Germany enters New Year's Eve on a tense note. Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner announced a tough approach to rioting. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, where the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police station in Berlin-Neukölln. On New Year's Eve a year ago, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany, with Berlin being particularly affected.

In many places, the New Year celebrations are overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine. Tighter security measures are in place in many major cities around the world due to fears of attacks. Following the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, three more suspects were arrested on Sunday.

There was a big surprise of a completely different kind in Denmark: Queen Margrethe (83) announced in her New Year's address that she would abdicate in mid-January, on the day of her 52nd anniversary on the throne, in favor of her son Frederik (55).

More suspects in custody after Cologne terror alert

At a press conference in Cologne, the police chief said that the suspected attack had been planned to be carried out with a car. It had emerged that the Tajik, who had already been taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network. North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) said that the 1,000 or so police officers deployed around the cathedral on New Year's Eve were doing everything they could to ensure the safety of those celebrating. The police had received information about a planned Islamist attack on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki then celebrated the well-attended New Year's Eve mass on Sunday evening under heavy police protection.

New Year's Eve affected by flood disaster

For many people in the flooded areas, the New Year's Eve party literally fell through this time. Daniela Behrens, Minister of the Interior of the hard-hit federal state of Lower Saxony, called on people to be cautious with New Year's Eve fireworks due to the tense flood situation. The fire departments and rescue services are busy enough, said the SPD politician in Verden.

Australia, China, South Korea already have 2024

In many parts of the world, 2024 began hours before midnight in Germany. In Sydney, a mega light show lit up the sky at 2 pm CET against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. By the German evening, the year 2024 had already arrived in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, India and Dubai.

Berlin is in a "New Year's Eve state of emergency"

The police and fire department in Berlin prepared with a large contingent. According to Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik, it was one of the largest operations in the capital in recent decades.

Once again, private fireworks turned out to be particularly dangerous. The Berlin police reported that a 40-year-old man lost a hand when setting off a signal rocket in the Kaulsdorf district. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being ignited. During a search, further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated. The first attacks on emergency services and passers-by have also been reported in Berlin.

The situation was exacerbated by the war in Gaza following the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas before what is always a turbulent New Year's Eve in Berlin. There had already been repeated demonstrations in recent weeks and months.

Demonstration banned in Berlin-Neukölln

The Berlin police banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Neukölln that had been planned for New Year's Eve out of fear of criminal offenses. According to the police, two parallel planned counter-rallies in support of Israel were subsequently canceled by the organizers. Another pro-Palestinian demonstration marched from Neukölln to Kreuzberg on New Year's Eve afternoon under heavy police presence.

Hotspot areas and no-fire zones

The police defined several hotspot areas, including North Neukölln. There were also no-fire zones, for example at Alexanderplatz. Private fireworks were also banned at the Brandenburg Gate. The traditional New Year's Eve party took place there again, which was broadcast live by ZDF. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks at midnight were planned again.

Entire globe only on January 1 at 1 pm in the new year

It will take a total of 26 hours for the entire globe to enter the new year. American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to do so - twelve hours after Germany. At 13:00 CET on January 1, only two uninhabited islands will follow.

