Just Stop Oil activists, along with a senior priest aged 82, shatter the protective glass enclosing Britain's ancient Magna Carta.

Just Stop Oil reveals that Reverend Dr. Sue Parfitt, aged 82, and Judy Bruce, a retired biology teacher at 85, entered the British Library in London on Friday and broke the glass casing protecting the Magna Carta. They then attached themselves to the casing, holding a sign reading, "The government is breaking the law."

The British Library posted on X that its Treasures Gallery, where the Magna Carta resides, was briefly closed on Friday. The library's press office stated on X that an incident took place on 10 May "where two individuals damaged the toughened glass case holding the Magna Carta in the Library's Treasures Gallery." The post emphasizes that only minor harm was inflicted on the case, and the police were called immediately. The Magna Carta itself was not hurt.

London's Metropolitan Police reported to CNN that the two individuals were arrested under suspicion of criminal damage. They were both kept in custody.

The Magna Carta, considered the earliest declaration of human rights, was issued in 1215. It was the first to establish that the monarch and their government were not above the law, as per the UK Parliament.

Parfitt, commenting on the incident for Just Stop Oil, stated, "The Magna Carta holds significant value in our history, respect for our freedoms, and our laws. However, these freedoms and laws will be lost if we allow climate breakdown to become a catastrophe."

Just Stop Oil added that this protest occurred in the same week as the British government's climate policy being declared unlawful by the country's high court. Bruce stated, "Shutting our eyes, shutting our ears, and remaining silent is like the three monkeys' approach. We must break our reliance on oil and gas by 2030 - now is the time to start."

