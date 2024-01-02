Insane sums achieved, but no new record

Once again in 2023, many luxury classic cars changed hands for sometimes staggering sums in the millions. However, there was no ultimate record as in the previous year. Which garage gold made it onto the podium, who took the top ten places?

Since the turnaround in interest rates, the run on top-class garage gold has slowed down a little. Nevertheless, some gems at the major classic car auctions again fetched dizzying sums in 2023. According to an analysis by market observer Classic Analytics, a very special Ferrari even made it to second place among the most expensive cars of all time.

The 330 LM/250 GTO - a racing car built by Ferrari in 1962 and used in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, among other events - made it onto the podium. In November 2023, the 390 hp V12 racer went under the hammer at RM Sotheby's in New York for the impressive sum of 51.7 million dollars.

In the all-time best list, however, it was clearly behind the seemingly unassailable number one: The Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé auctioned in 2022 remains the lonely leader for the time being with 143 million dollars.

The second most expensive car sold in 2023 was also a Ferrari. Bonhams achieved 30.3 million dollars with the 412P from 1967 at the Quail Lodge golf resort in August. In the top ten most expensive classic cars of all time, which incidentally includes eight Ferraris and two Mercedes, the 412P still managed sixth place.

No new entries in the eternal best list

There were no other new additions to the all-time best list. Even the third most expensive car in 2023, a Mercedes-AMG F1 W04-04 from 2013, remained well below the entry limit of 26.4 million dollars with the 18.8 million dollars achieved in Las Vegas in November.

In fourth place was a 1962 Ferrari 250GT California Spider SWB with an even 18 million dollars, which was realized by auctioneer Gooding on Amelia Island in April.

In July, a 1962 Ferrari 250LM followed in fifth place at Artcurial in Paris with a sum of 17.2 million dollars.

In August, a 1957 Jaguar XK SS fetched exactly four million dollars less in Monterey. The Ferrari 312PB from 1972, which RM Sotheby's sold at Villa Erba in Italy in May, fetched a whopping 13 million dollars.

Modern sports car in 8th place

With the Bugatti Chiron Profilée, a modern sports car from 2022 even made it to 8th place. 10.7 million dollars are said to have been paid for the 16-cylinder car. A Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster fetched 10.2 million dollars at a Sotheby's auction in Las Vegas in November.

Bringing up the rear in the ranking of the beautiful and expensive is a 1962 Ferrari 250GT SWB, which found its new owner for 9.5 million dollars at Pebble Beach.

