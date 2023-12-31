Crime - Fire department tests cameras in vehicles

The German Fire Brigade Association considers dashcams to be useful as a deterrent and for quicker clarification of attacks on emergency services. These are small cameras that are often mounted behind the windshield.

"Equipping vehicles with cameras is certainly no problem. This has already happened in many fire departments, especially professional fire departments," said association president Karl-Heinz Banse to the German Press Agency. They can be used to film if, for example, an emergency vehicle is attacked or something else happens.

"Bodycams, on the other hand, are more controversial," said Banse. They are an effective means of proving whether an officer has been attacked. "Of course, everything is recorded." However, this circumstance is difficult for some, for example with regard to personal rights. "It should therefore be up to the people themselves whether they want to wear a camera. They shouldn't be instructed to do so."

There were riots last New Year's Eve, particularly in Berlin. In several districts, men went on the rampage with firecrackers and rockets. They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters. Before the turn of the year, the issue came back into the public eye.

Banse believes that cameras are only suitable for professional fire departments. It would not be affordable for volunteer fire departments. "With a million volunteer firefighters, who is going to evaluate it?"

