Prince William and Princess Kate - Emotional review of the year on Instagram

Prince William (41) and Princess Kate (41) have recapped the year 2023via an Instagram reel. With the help of a short video, the royal family looks back on the past few months and brings the eventful year to a close. The emotional video features both photos and moving images of their greatest moments in 2023. In the caption, William and Kate thank "everyone who has been part of our year".

The video begins with behind-the-scenes footage of William and Kate preparing for the coronation of King Charles III (75) with their children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5). The family are staged in their royal robes as they descend a staircase before disappearing into the car that took them to the coronation ceremony. William and Kate then present numerous images of public appearances in quick succession. The whole thing is accompanied by the song "As It Was" by Harry Styles.

Charity work is a priority for William and Kate

Personal successes, such as Kate's legendary piano performance in the opening sequence for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 or her speech for the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in London, are also represented in the images. The heir to the throne, William, also focuses on his charity work, for example in his initiative to combat homelessness in the UK. Of course, their three children also feature prominently in the Instagram reel. For example, at the Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey, where they light candles and throw letters to Santa Claus into a letterbox.

The video ends with a black and white photo of this year's family Christmas card before the official symbol of Kensington Palace appears on the screen. The past year has been particularly special for Prince William. Following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) a year earlier, he moved to the top of the list of heirs to the throne. He impressively consolidated this great responsibility in 2023, especially in the weeks and months following his father's coronation with the help of numerous state-supporting appearances.

Source: www.stern.de