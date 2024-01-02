Overview of deadlines - Driving license exchange: These age groups only have two weeks left

Do you remember the old driver's license made of greenish-grey paper? Its nickname "rag" is no coincidence, because such documents really do look a bit like cleaning utensils. If you are still driving with one of these or a pink one, you should take care of exchanging it in many cases: Some of the old driving licenses are due to be exchanged soon due to an EU directive, and some are even due to be exchanged in the next few days. And - in many cases, the deadline has already expired, which can also be seen in the table below.

Currently affected are paper driving license holders born between 1965 and 1970, who must have completed the exchange by January 19, 2024. Among others, municipal authorities in Germany and the ADAC, which provides a "driving license exchange calculator" on its website where you can check exactly when it is your turn. If you miss the deadline, you risk a fine of ten euros.

Do you have a paper driver's license or a card? The deadlines depend on this

The exchange process is somewhat confusing at first glance, as there are differences between holders of paper driving licenses and those who have a driving license in cheque card format. There are also old cards. These were issued without a time limit until January 18, 2013 and must also be exchanged one by one for EU-compliant cards, the validity of which is then limited to 15 years. The last exchange deadline for these older driving licenses is January 19, 2033.

Anyone driving with such a card still has some time: the exchange period ends in several stages from January 19, 2026.

In contrast, the exchange of paper documents is in full swing. For example, you have a pink paper driving license and were born between 1965 and 1970. Then you are one of those who - as mentioned above - must have completed the exchange within the next two and a half weeks. Anyone can make the exchange in their local authority, in Hamburg for example by making an appointment at the Landesbetrieb Verkehr, which can be booked online.

Uniform driving licenses throughout the EU

In 2019, the Federal Council decided on the mandatory exchange of driving licenses. The aim is to standardize all of these documents in the European Union and make them forgery-proof. The driving license must be exchanged at the local driving license office. The costs for this amount to around 30 euros plus postage. A biometric passport photo is also required.

Those born in the next few years can already make a note of the deadlines. Drivers born before 1953 are an exception - they have a longer deadline.

Year of birth Deadline for exchanging the driving license Before 1953 until January 19, 2033 1959 to 1964 until January 19, 2023 1965 to 1970 until January 19, 2024 1971 or later until January 19, 2025

Anyone who has a driving license that was issued after January 1, 1999 and before 2013, i.e. that has a credit card format, must observe these deadlines.

Date of issue Deadline for exchanging the driving license 1999 to 2001 until January 19, 2026 2002 to 2004 until January 19, 2027 2005 to 2007 until January 19, 2028 2008 until January 19, 2029 2009 until January 19, 2030 2010 until January 19, 2031 2011 until January 19, 2032 2012 until January 18, 2013 until January 19, 2033

Sources: ADAC, Hamburg.de, State Traffic Office in Hamburg

