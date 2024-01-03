Where is Melania Trump? - Donald Trump makes sad reason public

Ever since the family photo at Christmas, in which Melania Trump (53) was missing, observers and fans have been wondering where the former First Lady is. While there was still official talk of "a family matter" at the end of December, her husband, former US President Donald Trump (77), has now revealed the sad truth: "Melania - great First Lady, so popular that people love her - she is now in hospital with her mother. Her mother Amalija is very sick, but hopefully recovering," he said at his New Year's Eve event in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after his wife was once again not to be seen there.

As People magazine further reported, citing a source, Trump added: "But she's been very sick, so I just want to say hello to the first lady - we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital - and hopefully they'll be fine, but they're brave, very brave. She probably knows about 95 percent of the people in this room. We just wish Amalija gets better as soon as possible."

Family photo without Melania

Trump's comments come at a time when Melania was also absent from a Christmas photo of the Trump family in December, which featured almost all of the other family members. Among them Ivanka Trump (42) and her husband Jared Kushner (42), Tiffany Trump (30), Barron Trump (17), Donald Trump Jr. (46) and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Eric Trump (39) and his wife Lara were also not seen in the photo, but attended the New Year's event.

Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs (78), and her father, Viktor Knavs (79), have both lived in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, in recent years, where their daughter and the former president also live. Melania and Donald are said to live in separate areas of the estate, but often dine together or attend events at the private club.

Public appearances

The former first lady has rarely appeared in public since her husband left office. She made her first official appearance in November, when she attended the funeral service for Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) along with the other living First Ladies.

Last month, she made another appearance when she was the guest of honor at a naturalization ceremony for new American citizens in the rotunda of the National Archives headquarters.

Source: www.stern.de