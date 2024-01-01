"Tatort" from Hamburg - Death lurks in a dark back alley: Franziska Weisz's moving departure

For a brief moment, viewers were still allowed to hope that all would be well. That there would be a happy ending, a happy exit for police chief inspector Julia Grosz, played by Franziska Weisz, from "Tatort". Because we already knew that she was leaving the crime series. But how?

"Of course I'm coming," whispered Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring), who she no longer just secretly adored. And in this final episode, it became clear that he too feels more than just collegial affection for his long-suffering partner.

Franziska Weisz in her last "Tatort"

She spontaneously threw her plans to leave the Hanseatic city and move to the BKA in Wiesbaden out the window. A phone call makes it possible. She will have "Hamburch" on her cheek for a long time to come, she beams after Falke's call - and pronounces the name of the city like a local.

Exuberant in anticipation of her rushing colleague, she leaves the "Silbersack", the famous pub not far from the Reeperbahn where she has just been singing. In a frenzy of love, she steps out into the rain of Hamburch, which has finally, belatedly, also become her city.

But then she hears the sounds of a brawl from the dark side street around the corner. She is in love, but she is still a policewoman, so she intervenes. A mistake: the man she has just saved, who would actually be indebted to her, pulls out a knife and stabs her.

Thorsten Falke is too late

What follows are two and a half of the most gripping minutes in this crime series: All that can be heard at first is the sound of the pattering rain surrounding the dying woman. The camera focuses on her face and shows Julia Grosz's disbelief, who has just dreamed of a happy union with her colleague and cannot believe that she is bleeding to death in a dark side street.

Then, when it's almost over, the music starts. "I don't believe in an interventionist God", begins Nick Cave's "Into My Arms", which accompanies her last breaths."But I know darling that you do / But if I did I would kneel down and ask Him / Not to intervene when it came to you."

Thorsten Falke was no longer able to ask this God to spare his beloved. He does not arrive in time. When he finally arrives at the "Silbersack", it's over. The rescuing cavalry - this time they arrive too late.

