Fueled by the Middle East crisis - Concerns about New Year's Eve riots: Interior Minister Faeser calls for a "peaceful turn of the year"

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) fears new New Year's Eve riots this year, which could be further fueled by the Middle East war and pro-Palestinian demonstrations. "I am worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or rescue workers," Faeser told the Redaktionsnetz Deutschland (RND) newspaper on Thursday.

"I know that the federal states and their police forces are now preparing for this differently than last time: with new risk assessments, with more police," said the Federal Minister of the Interior. "I am particularly grateful to the emergency services who are putting their heads down for our safety."

Riots in several cities on New Year's Eve 2022

"We are now seeing a general increase in violence on days like New Year's Eve," Faeser continued. "And, of course, we have to keep a very close eye on the danger of this mixing with radicalization, which we are now seeing in view of the Middle East conflict."

Faeser appealed to everyone to "celebrate a peaceful New Year and oppose violence - especially in these difficult times." Last New Year's Eve, emergency and rescue services were massively attacked in Berlin and other cities. In Berlin, 145 people were arrested during the night.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de