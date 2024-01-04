Christina Block's children apparently "physically" well

The police and public prosecutor's office are still investigating the case: what happened on New Year's Eve when two of Christina Block's children disappeared from Denmark? The Hamburg police and youth welfare office are now looking for the businesswoman. And there are initial clues about the getaway cars.

In connection with the custody dispute over two children of businesswoman Christina Block, the Hamburg police visited the family on Wednesday evening. "We were able to see for ourselves that the children are with Ms. Block and that they appear to be physically well," said police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrün. The youth welfare office was also involved in the visit.

The police and the public prosecutor's office both stated that they were still investigating the incident and taking the necessary measures. "In order to protect ongoing investigations and to safeguard personal rights, no further information can be provided at present", the statement continued.

The father of the two children was attacked by unknown persons in southern Denmark on New Year's Eve. According to the Danish police, the perpetrators took the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl in a car. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty, the Danish police said in a statement.

Escape cars were apparently hired with Israeli passports

According to Der Spiegel, the two rental cars in which the children were taken to Germany on New Year's Eve were hired at Hamburg Airport. According to the report, two Israeli passports were presented for the contracts. The cars were later duly returned.

Meanwhile, Hamburg steakhouse entrepreneur Eugen Block explained that the custody dispute had caused him "a lot of heartache". The 83-year-old founder of the Block House restaurant chain told the "Hamburger Abendblatt" newspaper that his grandchildren were now staying with his daughter, but that he had not yet seen her again.

Source: www.ntv.de