Affordable electric cars - they will be around (soon)

Electric cars are expensive. But that could change as early as the beginning of 2024 - and even more so in the years after that. A small, timed preview of upcoming electric cars for under 30,000 euros. Even a Tesla is said to be among them.

If you want a new electric car, you have to dig deep into your pockets, even for small cars. Apart from a few exotic cars from the Far East and dwarf vehicles such as the Renault Twizy or the Microlino, there is little to be found in the price range below 30,000 euros. This is likely to change in the coming years. A preview, in chronological order.

Citroen e-C3

The C3, recently positioned as a budget compact car, will become a charming mini SUV at the beginning of 2024, which will cost just 23,300 euros with an all-electric drive and a range of 320 kilometers. The seats and chassis are designed for comfort, which should strengthen the newly discovered brand character of the Stellantis subsidiary.

Renault 5

After the French have done pioneering electric work with the Zoe and followed up with a rather expensive addition with the Mégane E-Tech, they want to finally enter the mass market in 2024 with the Renault 5. With a base price of 25,000 euros, the retro-styled small car is comparatively affordable, yet the battery and electric drive are state-of-the-art. Depending on the variant, a range of up to 400 kilometers should be possible.

Nissan Micra

Like Renault with the technically closely related five, Nissan also draws on the rich model history for the design of its offshoot, as can be seen from the striking round headlights, among other things. Technology and prices may be similar: at least around 25,000 euros and a maximum of a good 400 kilometers.

Dacia Spring

At just under 23,000 euros, the current version of the micro-crossover is a price breaker, but looks correspondingly affordable in terms of technology and ambience. The fundamental overhaul expected for 2024 should radiate more value again - and still not be much more expensive.

Renault Twingo

Renault modernized the subcompact segment with the first Twingo in 1993. The electric version announced for 2025 is now set to repeat this with the electric car. The exterior of the new model is based on the familiar iconic monocab design of the original model, while the interior is still a secret for the time being. The price, however, is not: it is expected to be below 20,000 euros.

VW ID.2

Because the modernist design of the ID.3 and co. has not really gone down well with customers so far, VW is taking a more classic approach to the design of its upcoming e-cars: The ID.2, which is expected for the end of 2025, is therefore likely to be strongly reminiscent of combustion models such as the Polo, which it could replace in the long term. A range of up to 450 kilometers is also planned for the top-of-the-range version - and a price below 25,000 euros for the base model.

Cupra Raval

The Spanish brother of the ID.2 is likely to play the emotion card with similar technology from 2026. In any case, the Urban Rebel and Dark Rebel pre-studies have already made a big contribution to the hot hatch account. We can expect a kind of GTI with crossover elements for the e-age. Accordingly, prices are likely to start above 25,000 euros.

Skoda E-Fabia

The Czech VW subsidiary will also be able to use the smallest expansion stage of the electric modular system from 2025. The electric successor to the Fabia also has crossover traits, but is positioned more rationally than the Cupra. In terms of price, it is likely to start at a similar level to the ID.2, which costs less than 25,000 euros.

Tesla Model 2

The smallest Tesla is expected to cost around 23,000 euros when it comes onto the market in 2025. Both announcements should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the Californian car manufacturer's timetables are usually only rough guidelines. And the low-cost variants will only arrive long after the expensive ones, if at all. Nevertheless, the compact model is likely to cause unrest not only in Wolfsburg.

