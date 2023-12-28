Skip to content
Wüst: Standing up for democracy in times of crisis

At the end of the year, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Wüst looks to the future with concern: in his view, the 2024 European elections will be a yardstick for democracy.

Hendrik Wüst has an important appeal for the people.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst is calling on citizens to do more to protect democracy. This includes exercising their right to vote and sending a clear signal against populists. "I would therefore like people to mark June 9, 2024 in their calendars now," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf with a view to the European elections. Then, more than ever, it will be important for everyone to show their support for democracy with their vote. "The European elections will be a yardstick for the strength of the internal constitution of our democracy," emphasized Wüst. "There is a lot at stake."

The increasing polarization of society worries him, said the NRW head of government. The election results in the Netherlands, with the victory of right-wing populist Geert Wilders, had shown what happens when democrats fail to find common solutions to key political issues. "Populists from the right and left are cleverly exploiting this: They promise simple solutions that, of course, don't actually exist," warned Wüst. "The power of populists arises from the inability of democrats to act." In contrast, all democratic parties in Germany must "forge an alliance of the center".

However, it is not just the parties that are important, but each individual. In times of crisis and uncertainty, society must stand together and stand up all the more for peace, freedom and democracy, said Wüst. "I would like many people in the country to reflect these days on what they value about democracy in our country and in Europe - despite all the challenges."

Source: www.stern.de

