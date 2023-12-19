Skip to content
What her meeting with Princess Kate was like

At the beginning of December, Motsi Mabuse and Princess Kate met on the sidelines of a British TV show. Now she tells us how it all went down.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Motsi Mabuse and Princess Kate met at the beginning of December 2023..aussiedlerbote.de
Motsi Mabuse - What her meeting with Princess Kate was like

Motsi Mabuse (42) wins the hearts of fans as a judge on "Let's Dance". She has been in a similar role as a judge on the British TV dance show "Strictly Come Dancing" for several years - and has now even had the royal pleasure of meeting Princess Kate (41) and her children in person. Because the royals are big fans of the TV show. Mabuse revealed how the secret meeting in the BBC studios went in the ZDF show "Dalli Dalli - Die Weihnachtsshow" (on December 19 from 8:15 pm).

The royals are "big fans"

According to British media reports, the secret meeting took place at the beginning of December. "I got to meet the family last week. They came to the studio secretly. That was a huge thing. They are big fans," Motsi Mabuse told the ZDF show. Princess Kate and her children George (10), Charlotte (8) and Luis (5) told her: "On Saturday, our TV is on and we watch 'Strictly Come Dancing'." They all laughed.

An insider told the British newspaper "The Sun" at the beginning of December:"Kate took photos of the children in the judges' seats. She seemed very relaxed and always had a smile on her face." She was very charming and polite. All three children were on their best behavior.

Source: www.stern.de

