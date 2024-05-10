Umbach states that Russian losses are significantly high.

A military offensive by the Russians on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, is underway. Despite their present upper hand, security expert Frank Umbach believes the Russian troops are working against the clock. Additionally, he highlights a detail that has been missing from Western media.

15:13: Minister Schulze opens prosthetic workshop in Ukraine

The German Minister for Development, Svenja Schulze, inaugurated the largest prosthetic center in Ukraine for war victims. The building in Lviv, Western Ukraine, was financed by Germany to the tune of 1.8 million euros and is part of an orthopedic center. Here, specialists are also trained, and there's a rehabilitation center connected. Schulze declared at the opening ceremony, "This is a place of hope, a place of strength." Countless individuals have lost limbs, arms, or even their lives due to mines, grenades, and collapsed buildings.

14:48: Zelensky confirms Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelensky affirmatively stated that Russian troops have launched an assault. Based on the Kyiv Independent, the Russian military has initiated a new offensive operation in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine is responding with their troops, brigades, and artillery, Zelensky added. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had previously announced that the Russian military had attempted to breach Ukraine's defense line in the Kharkiv area.

14:09: Ukrainian troops plan attacks near the front line in Bachmut

Though the ruins of Bachmut are in Russian hands, Ukrainian forces are still engaged in combat for the town. If they lose this territory, they fear the Russians could push inwards. Thus, scouting units are constantly looking for opportunities to strike. Their lives are in imminent danger of exposure.

13:47: Russian forces gain a kilometer in the Kharkiv Oblast

As per a report, the Russian military has moved a kilometer into the Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine close to Vovchansk. This was made known by Reuters, who cited a high-ranking Ukrainian military official. The official stated that the Russian military intended to cover up to ten kilometers in the Oblast to create a buffer zone. Ukrainian forces are fighting to block Moscow's advancement.

13:28: Civilians evacuated from Vovchansk

There's a great deal of unclarity regarding a possible Russian ground push in the Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, a Russian breakthrough has been deterred. Civilians from Vovchansk and its surrounding regions are now being evacuated as Russian shelling intensifies. The British newspaper "Guardian" reported this, quoting Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the military administration of Vovchansk, on a Ukrainian radio station Hromadske, "Most of them are leaving through their own means of transport, whereas we're also arranging transportation for people who don't have a car."

13:11: Lange dissects the parade: "Putin is not as sturdy as he wants us to think"

Traditionally, Russia showcases various armored vehicles and other military technology at the military parade on Victory Day. However, there's a considerable reduction in the equipment displayed this year. Defense expert Nico Lange describes what the images from Moscow convey and the illusions Western countries should steer clear of.

12:42: Ukraine reinforces troops in Kharkiv

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense confirmed that military reinforcements have been sent to the border area of Kharkiv. These reinforcements are intended to bolster the troops and repulse Russian incursions. In the wee hours, Russian forces aimed to break through the border with armored vehicles, but were repulsed; however, the fighting continues, varying in intensity.

12:31: Governor: Russian forces attempt breakthrough in Kharkiv

As per the governor of the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Oleh Synehubov, Russian troops tried to force their way over the border with Ukraine. They stepped up their shelling of the city of Vovchansk, located near the border with Russia, said Synehubov on Telegram. Despite being thrust back, Ukrainian troops "defiantly held their ground, neither losing an inch." Russia is unable to progress on the city of Kharkiv, Synehubov contends. The Russian actions on the border are an act of "provocation."

12:13: Woman killed in Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast

One individual was killed and another injured in a Russian strike in Sumy Oblast. According to the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, a 64-year-old lady died, and a 17-year-old girl was injured in Shostkynskyi District. The region's chief law enforcement official, the regional prosecutor's office, confirmed that a 64-year-old woman lost her life, and her granddaughter was wounded, aged 17. As per the Prosecutor's Office statement: "On May 10, 2024, between 07:10, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community in the Shostkynskyi District for an hour."

11:41 Ukraine faces electricity shortage after Russian attacks

Ukraine warns that its companies and industries will have to limit their energy usage due to a major electricity shortage. According to the Ukrainian state energy supplier, Ukrenergo, this is a result of Russia's recent increase in attacks on the country's infrastructure. There have been five large-scale attacks on the energy infrastructure so far this year, with the most recent one occurring on May 8. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, fears that imports from Europe may not be enough to cover Ukraine's energy deficit after the latest attack. Consequently, Ukraine has asked its neighboring countries, such as Poland, for additional energy supplies.

11:23 FDP parliamentarian group opposes excluding defense spending from debt brake

The FDP parliamentarian group is opposed to the idea of excluding defense spending from the German debt brake. Christian Dürr, the group leader, stated in Berlin that defense spending should not be dependent on the debt brake, but rather on political decisions. To cope with this budgetary issue, the group intends to prioritize and restructure the budget. Contrarily, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had advocated for defense spending and parts of crisis preparedness to be exempted from the debt brake. Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP immediately dismissed this proposal, advocating instead for a redistribution of funds within the nation's large budget to boost the economy.

10:51 Kharkiv hit by Russian S-300 missile, causing casualties and damage

Kharkiv suffered a strike from a Russian S-300 missile last night, as revealed by the state news agency Ukrinform citing the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov. Two civilians were injured in this attack, including an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman. Reportedly, a fire broke out in three houses, with two being completely destroyed and the other partially damaged. The attack caused damage to 26 buildings and more than 300 windows.

10:13 Putin suggests Mikhail Mishustin for Prime Minister again

Vladimir Putin has put forth previous Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for the position of PM in his latest term. This news came from the speaker of the lower house of parliament on Friday.

09:56 95 skirmishes reported in the past 24 hours between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces

Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, states that there were 95 skirmishes in the previous day between their forces and Russian military. In addition to these skirmishes, the Russian military carried out six rocket attacks, 80 air strikes, and 127 strikes using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops, as well as on towns and villages.

09:18 Munz describes Putin's nuclear threat as a political ploy at military parade

Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent, contends that Putin's threat of deploying nuclear weapons during the military parade to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany on Red Square was a political maneuver. Munz argued that this threat might be related to the increasing number of Ukrainian drones near the Russian border.

08:36 ISW: Zakharova's accusation of "Nazi-like genocide" in Moldova could be cover for Russian territorial ambitions

This week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Moldovan government of committing "Nazi-like genocide." The analysts at the US think tank, Institute for the Study of War, speculated that this was Moscow's attempt to generate a pretext for a future Russian advance in Moldova and potentially gain control over its entire territory. Zakharova's remarks came during an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS on the occasion of "Victory Day" over Nazi Germany. Moreover, they highlighted that Putin recently began spreading narratives about Russian citizens being discriminated against abroad and claiming that Russia is involved in an existential geopolitical conflict with a modern Nazi movement.

The pro-Russian regions of Moldova include the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the breakaway republic of Transnistria, both with significant Russian-speaking populations. The analysts suggested that by making these statements, Moscow is preparing the groundwork for a possible Russian invasion of the entirety of Moldova and threatening the country's democracy and EU accession process. It's also worth noting that the leaders of the pro-Kremlin opposition bloc, "Moldovan Victory," were present at the Moscow Victory Day parade, possibly signaling the Kremlin's intention to use these actors to destabilize Moldova.

In Kaluga, a Russian oil refinery burns following a Ukrainian drone attack. Authorities report that three containers storing diesel and one holding heating oil were torched. The governor of Kaluga, Vladislav Shapshah, claimed the fire at unspecified company was soon put out, though, without detailing what kind of business it was.

Kiev claims that in just one day, 980 Russian soldiers have either perished or can no longer serve in the war. This data, released by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, indicates that 479,710 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the conflict began in February 2022. According to the government, Moscow has let loose 7434 tanks and destroyed or captured thousands of other armored vehicles and drones. Moscow remains tight-lipped on their own casualties and losses.

Russia hammered Sumy region with 302 assaults and 60 separate attacks across the day. These occurred across 11 border communities, with mortars, drones, rockets, and cannons unleashing terror throughout the region. Velyka Pysarivka, a town with a pre-war population of around 4,000 inhabitants, took the most hits, reportedly seeing 67 explosions. No injuries were reported.

The Ukrainian SBU nabbed a man from Kharkiv who allegedly spied on Ukrainian positions and relayed their coordinates to Russian intelligence officers. Last night, Kharkiv's military administration recorded ten Ukrainian drones blocking enemy attacks and two mysterious anti-aircraft missiles. The exact situation of these missiles is unknown.

Governor Vladislav Shapshah of the Russian Kaluga region shares a message on Telegram: a brief fire erupted after a Ukrainian drone strike has now been extinguished with no casualties. The targeted company is not specified.

Russian officials report a Russian drone was downed near Moscow. There are no reported injuries or damage to civilian properties from the incident. Unverified information.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the importance of Western unity as they team up against Russia’s expansionist desires. He further claims, "The message today is: As in other moments of transatlantic alignment, such as the Berlin Airlift, the Marshall Plan or the reunification of Germany – let us seize this transatlantic opportunity once again."

A Russian airstrike on Kharkiv leaves a residential district damaged and start a blaze. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, confirms one wounded. Five explosions reportedly rattled the city.

During his trip to Washington, Boris Pistorius, Ukraine's Defence Minister emphasizes unity among the Western forces. "I am confident that only America and Europe united can keep the West solid and guard it from Russia's expansive aspirations and the lust of other players for power and domination," Pistorius stated. He added, "My message today is: As in other instances of transatlantic partnership, such as the Berlin Airlift, the Marshall Plan or the reunification of Germany - let us seize this transatlantic opportunity once more."

Moscow claims their air defence bodies have downed a drone in the area south of Moscow. No casualties or damage have been reported due to this incident's detritus. The information provided remains unconfirmed.

Zelensky Advocates for Ukraine's Entry into the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to push for his country's entry into the EU. In his daily video address, he stated, "We deserve this, and so does the European Union." Zelensky believes that the EU benefits from welcoming countries who uphold European values. Kiev anticipates formal negotiations in June.

Artillery Shells from Czech-Led Initiative to Arrive in Ukraine in June

According to Czech President Petr Pavel, the first batch of ammunition procured as part of the Czech-led initiative will arrive in Ukraine in June. Pavel indicated in February that 500,000 155mm shells and 300,000 122mm shells were identified abroad and could be purchased with EU allies' assistance. Countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, France, Denmark, and Slovenia have pledged funds, potentially resulting in 1.5 million shells for Ukraine. The first 180,000 pieces of ammunition are to be delivered in June, and contracts have been signed for additional shells.

Kiev Restricts Street Lighting Due to Power Shortages

The Kiev administration has decreed reduced evening street lighting due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system. These attacks caused widespread power outages across the country. On Wednesday night, Russia targeted the oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, and Vinnytsia, mainly affecting the energy infrastructure. Two hydroelectric power plants were forced to shut down as a result.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Kiev Could Join the EU by 2030

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, predicts that Ukraine's accession to the EU could occur in 2030. However, she admits that estimating the exact entry date is challenging. In November 2023, the European Commission endorsed opening accession talks with Kiev, which mandated four additional reforms for completion. The European Council subsequently began accession negotiations the following month.

Zelensky Fires Bodyguard Head After Aborted Assassination Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of his bodyguard after an assassination attempt was thwarted. Serhiy Leonidovich Rud was removed from his post of State Security Department of Ukraine chief via a presidential decree. This week, two officers were arrested for allegedly plotting the assassination. The Ukrainian Security Service SBU disclosed that a "network of agents" controlled by the Russian secret service FSB was behind the attempted murder.

Ukrainian Oligarch in Custody for Alleged Contract Killing of Lawyer

On May 9, a Kiev court issued an arrest warrant for oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky in a murder case. He will remain in custody until July 7 without the option of bail. Kolomoisky, a controversial Ukrainian businessman, was arrested on September 2, 2023, for fraud and money laundering regarding his oil and gas holdings. Investigators also suspect Kolomoisky of commissioning the murder of the head of a law firm in Crimea over two decades ago. After the attorney refused to nullify a decision from a shareholders' meeting, the oligarch purportedly hired assassins to kill him.

Zelensky Reinstates Commander After Two-Month Absence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reinstated Dmytro Hereha as commander of the Ukrainian support forces. Hereha had been removed from his role in favor of Oleksandr Yakovets in March. Following Zelensky's reorganization of military leadership roles, Hereha was relieved of his responsibilities. Yakovets, who served as commander for only two months, was subsequently dismissed. The Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play a vital role in supporting troops.

7:59pm - Announcement for Kiev's president vanishes from Russian Interior Ministry list

The search alerts for Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Petro Poroshenko, the current and previous leaders of Ukraine, have vanished from the site of the Russian Interior Ministry. According to the Russian news outlet Mediazona, this occurred following their earlier discovery by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti over the weekend. Mediazona claims that both Ukrainian presidents were added to the russia's wanted list by an office of the Russian Interior Ministry located in the occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. It's likely this happened in late February.

