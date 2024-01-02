USA - Trump takes action against exclusion from Maine primary

Former US President Donald Trump is legally defending himself against the decision in the state of Maine to exclude him from the local primary for the Republican presidential candidacy.

Trump's lawyers filed a formal objection with a court in Maine against the decision of the state's chief election supervisor that the Republican had disqualified himself for the office of president with his behavior in connection with the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Among other things, it argues that the Secretary of State responsible for elections, Shenna Bellows, is biased and has no legal authority to make such a decision. The decision was also based on various errors and was arbitrary.

Ruling in Colorado

Bellows made her decision public last week, but suspended it for the time being in anticipation of Trump's appeal. So nothing has been finally decided yet. This also applies to another US state where a similar decision was made: in Colorado, the Supreme Court also ruled a few days ago that Trump was not suitable for the presidency due to his role in connection with the storming of the Capitol and therefore could not take part in the primary. It is expected that Trump will also appeal this decision. In the end, the US Supreme Court will probably have to clarify the sensitive issue.

Trump's supporters violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech by claiming that his election victory had been stolen from him through massive fraud. Five people died as a result of the riots at the time. Trump must stand trial for attempted electoral fraud due to his actions surrounding the vote.

