Surprise appearance in BBC series

Princess Kate also appeared in a documentary series about the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth yesterday, Tuesday.

In July 2022, Princess Kate visited Plymouth in a nautical look..aussiedlerbote.de
Princess Kate - Surprise appearance in BBC series

Princess Kate (41) surprised the staff at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth and was filmed for a BBC2 show. The episode of the documentary series "Secrets of the Aquarium" aired on Tuesday evening (December 19).

Filming took place back in July 2022

The wife of heir to the throne Prince William (41) made her last official visit to Plymouth in July 2022, when she took part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. On the same day, filming took place for the documentary series that has now been broadcast, as reported by the Daily Mail. In the episode, she also wore the same white shorts and striped top combination as when she arrived at the sailing race.

Kate's visit drew attention to the importance of seaweed in counteracting harmful changes to our climate. As part of the activity, children made seagrass mats to be planted to improve the health of the oceans and help sequester blue carbon.

"Kate's visit was so important"

A staff member named Esther revealed how she experienced Kate: "She came and stood right next to me and we showed her what to do. Yes, it was exciting, I mean, literally getting up close and personal with the royal family." She continued: "Kate's visit was so important, not just for the aquarium, but for the seagrass. For the project. The royal visit has made people sit up and listen to what we're doing."

The documentary series comprised six episodes. In a post on the aquarium's Instagram page, the final episode was promoted with the words: "Tonight's episode is not one to miss. There's a surprise visit from the Princess of Wales, Xav meets his childhood hero Steve Backshall, the new seahorse tank gets stuck in a door and Florence the shark has a pregnancy test."

Prince William was also heard from on Tuesday. The palace published photos of a surprise visit to Kuwait by the heir to the throne. The Prince of Wales delivered personal condolences on behalf of his father, King Charles III (75), after the 16th Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the age of 86.

Royal Family gets in the mood for Christmas

Now it should be a little quieter around the royals for the time being. Today, Wednesday, the family will get in the mood for Christmas with a private lunch at Windsor Castle. As every year, the royals will then gather at Sandringham over the holidays. On Christmas Day, they will be seen again at the service in St. Mary Magdalene Church, which they traditionally attend. And the King's Christmas address will be broadcast from 3pm.

Source: www.stern.de

