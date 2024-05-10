Schulze inaugurates prosthetic center in Ukraine

Approximately 100,000 amputations have occurred in Ukraine due to the two-year-long conflict. To address this urgent need for prostheses, a significant orthopedic aid workshop is now being launched in Lviv, with support from Germany. In addition to production, this center will also provide training for specialists.

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze recently unveiled the largest prosthetic production facility in Ukraine for war-affected individuals. Funded by Germany for 1.8 million euros and situated in western Ukraine's Lviv city, this center is a part of a wider orthopedics complex. It is also connected to a rehabilitation center named Unbroken.

At the inauguration event, SPD politician Schulze emphasized the importance of the facility, stating that "this is a place of hope, a place of strength." Due to the devastating effects of landmines, grenades, and collapsed structures, many people had lost limbs or been killed. Despite these circumstances, the Ukrainians remained resilient.

Aside from contributing 1.8 million euros to build the workshop, Germany also allocated 600,000 euros for acquiring the required equipment. The renovation of the rehabilitation center, which is part of Unbroken, will be funded with an additional 2.2 million euros.

100,000 reported war-related amputations

This new facility has the potential to create around 1,200 orthopedic aids annually, dramatically increasing production. It's also worth noting that 60 specialists can undergo training at this center. Following prosthesis installation, patients will receive post-rehabilitation care at the rehabilitation center.

Although unconfirmed, Ukrainian authorities believe that 100,000 people had lost limbs in the first two years of the war. Schulze underscored the crucial role these specialties—psychologists, doctors, orthopedists, and physiotherapists—play in rebuilding individuals and restoring hope in difficult times.

Source: www.ntv.de