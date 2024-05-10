Police intervene to avert entrance into a Tesla premise during a storm.

Disruptive protests against US car manufacturer Tesla in Grugheide have kept local authorities on high alert. There have been demonstrations and sit-ins, but the protesters haven't yet managed to breach the company's premises. Now, they're temporarily withdrawing their presence.

The situation at the protests near the Tesla site has become relatively calm, a police spokesperson announced in the early afternoon. Many activists have returned to their protest camp, reported a journalist. On several occasions, skirmishes broke out with the police, resulting in isolated arrests. According to authorities and organizers of the protest groups, the protesters withdrew from the forest at the location once again. Earlier, they attempted to enter the company's premises through the forest. The police stated they had blocked this.

However, the protesters did manage to tear down some of the wild fences. In the afternoon, a police spokesperson described the situation as "changing rapidly." So far, one woman has been injured during the ongoing protests at the factory site. Three police officers have also sustained injuries. The police have reported multiple arrests.

The authorities attempted to secure the Tesla site by cordoning it off over a vast area, and several high-speed routes were closed off. The train line between Berlin and Frankfurt-Oder at Fangschleuse station is also temporarily shut down. Activists were allegedly occupying the tracks there. In addition, a disruptive action related to the protests took place at Neuhardenberg airfield, east of Berlin. According to authorities, masked individuals showed up and set off fireworks. There is currently another sit-in ongoing at the airfield.

Since Wednesday, Tesla opponents have been demanding action against the car manufacturer in Grugheide, Brandenburg. The impetus for these protests is the planned expansion of the Tesla plant. Climate activists have been camping out near the site with tree houses since the end of February to protest the planned plant expansion and the clearing of the surrounding forest. The police intend to dismantle the tree houses, and a legal battle is still ongoing.

Source: www.ntv.de