Trade - Intersport boss hopes for sales boom through sporting events

Handball, ice hockey, soccer, the Olympics: Intersport is hoping for a boom from this year's major sporting events. "It's great to have four such big events in one year," said Alexander von Preen, head of the retail association, to the German Press Agency in Heilbronn.

Such major events would reach broad sections of the population. "And that makes us positive that the perception of sport and sporting activities will continue to increase after the pandemic - and then also the sale of sporting goods."

The 2024 sporting year will be eventful: the European Men's Handball Championship will be held in Germany in January. The German ice hockey team will play for the world championship title in Prague and Ostrava (Czech Republic) in May. This will be followed in the summer by the European Men's Football Championship, also in Germany, and the Olympic Games in Paris.

The DFB team's performance

Intersport boss von Preen is relaxed about the performance of the struggling DFB team in front of their home fans: "As we all know, hope dies last," he said. "If they reach the final or even become European champions, then that will automatically be an economic boost for us. If not, then everything will stay as it is." Merchandising - the sale of fan merchandise and jerseys, for example - has been losing importance for ten years anyway because manufacturers are increasingly marketing the products directly.

The national team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann has been in a deep sporting crisis for years. At the last two World Cups under Nagelsmann's predecessors Joachim Löw and Hansi Flick, the team finished after the preliminary round. At the 2021 European Championship, the DFB team with Löw only just made it to the round of 16.

Sales targets not at risk

The Intersport boss also expected the ongoing outdoor trend and the high demand for team sports and running articles to support the business. He also confirmed the long-term sales targets - despite the insolvency of Germany's largest cooperative member SportScheck. "We do not currently see the growth forecast at risk," said von Preen.

Intersport wants to increase its sales in Germany to around six billion euros by 2030 - and thus to a market share of a good 30 percent. The group is therefore aiming for annual growth of more than five percent by 2026. Intersport comprises around 800 retailers across Germany with a total of more than 1,400 stores. Over 400 of these operate under the Intersport name.

Intersport's financial year does not correspond to the calendar year, but runs from the beginning of October to the end of September. In 2021/22, the retailer group generated sales of around 3.3 billion euros. For the past financial year, von Preen recently expected an increase in sales of more than five percent. Intersport's German headquarters plans to announce the exact figures at the end of January.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de