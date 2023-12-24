Survey - Pistorius in first place in the ranking of the most popular politicians

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is at the top of the annual ranking of politicians published by "Bild am Sonntag". In the survey conducted by opinion research institute Insa, 42 percent of respondents said that the SPD politician should have as much influence as possible in German politics in the new year, while 38 percent answered no. Pistorius was ranked in the survey for the first time.

He has been in office since mid-January. Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) is just behind him. 41 percent want him to have as much influence as possible, 44 percent do not.

Ampel politicians with losses

Approval of Chancellor Olaf Scholz(SPD) has fallen by 10 points to 26% compared to the previous year's survey. According to 27% of respondents (-5), Economics Minister Robert Habeck should play as big a role as possible, while 29% (-7) would like Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (both Greens) to do so. Finance Minister Christian Lindner also suffered losses, with 28% (-5) wanting him to have a lot of influence.

Opposition leader and CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz gained one point to 33%. Former Left Party politician Sahra Wagenknecht, who has founded a rival project with the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance", loses one point and lands at 30% approval.

Source: www.stern.de