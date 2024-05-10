New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson recovers from injury aiding them to a 2-0 series advantage over the Indiana Pacers.

Star basketball player Jalen Brunson soared to 24 points out of a total 29 points after sustaining an injury in the first round of the playoffs, putting his best foot forward in the following quarters of a jam-packed Madison Square Garden.

New York triumphantly overcame the Philadelphia 76ers, upping their game and leading the Eastern Conference semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 series edge.

The atmosphere in the house was electric, as fans vented their frustration towards former Pacers star Reggie Miller, a regular visitor to the Knicks' nemesis list, in his role as a TNT Sports commentator.

In a shocking turn of events, the Knicks, already scraping the barrel after season-ending injuries to Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson, let out a collective sigh of relief when Brunson reappeared midway through the game, sporting a wrap around his supposedly injured foot. The team was left in disarray without him, as the Pacers tiptoed their way to a 10-point lead by halftime.

Brunson's reappearance in the second half met with thunderous applause as the crowd loud-cheered his return to the court. He later reflected, "This place has made my career. I feel like they're a part of everything I've accomplished, so it's a very special atmosphere for me".

DiVincenzo, one of his teammates, vouched for his fortitude, saying, "He's a warrior. There was no doubt in my mind that he'd be back. No matter what he's been dealing with this season, he always gets back up".

The Knicks shook off their injury woes, courtesy of Brunson's candlelit return, barreling towards a dominant third quarter that swung in their favour, putting 18 points past the Pacers.

All Knicks starters managed to rack up double-digit numbers, with DiVincenzo and Anunoby contributing 28 points each. Hart, the linchpin of their team, stepped up with a solid 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists, non-stopping for the entire stretch of the contest, a feat he has repeatedly accomplished in this postseason. He, for one, has amassed a record-high 46.8 minutes per game in the playoffs - the league leader.

Indiana's lead scorer, Haliburton, stepped up his game after a mediocre Game 1, hauling in 34 points, 9 assists, and 3 steals in a losing effort. Ex-Knick Obi Toppin chipped in with 20 points off the bench.

The Pacers, seeded sixth in the league, earned the right to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks by knocking them out in an impressive 4-2 run. However, they had to do it without their game-changer, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A controversial whistle blew towards the end of the fourth quarter. Amidst widespread uproar, referees insisted it was an accidental call and quickly reversed it in favour of the Knicks.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle couldn't help but unleash his ire on the officials, apologising: "I'm always telling my players not to focus on the refs, but a fair shot is essential. We may be a small market, but we'll never accept unfair treatment."

The series picked up its personal belongings for the next act in Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com