Jens Stoltenberg - Nato Secretary General expects Sweden to join the alliance in 2024

According to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO will finalize the long-planned admission of Sweden in the new year. He is confident that the country will be included as the 32nd member of the alliance at the alliance summit in July, Stoltenberg told the German Press Agency in an interview at the turn of the year. Sweden had fulfilled its promises to Turkey. Talks are currently underway between the USA and Turkey regarding the F-16 fighter jet deal additionally demanded by the government in Ankara.

Sweden had already applied for NATO membership in May 2022 under the impression of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and still hoped to join in the summer of 2022. However, Turkey then accused Swedish policy of a lack of action against "terrorist organizations" such as the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) and refused to give its consent.

Turkey wants F-16 deal with USA

Following concessions by Sweden, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that he would allow ratification by the Turkish parliament. At the same time, however, he wants the US Congress to give its approval for the delivery of American F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

According to diplomats, Erdogan's link is a reaction to the fact that allies such as the USA and Germany have restricted arms exports to Turkey in recent years. The countries justified this with Turkish arms purchases in Russia and rule of law deficits, among other things.

"Key country for Europe's security"

Stoltenberg said on the subject: "Allies should generally be able to buy weapons from each other." The Norwegian vehemently rejects the idea of questioning Turkey's NATO membership due to recent developments. "NATO would be a weaker alliance and we would all be more insecure without Turkey as an ally," he said. With its strategically important location on the Black Sea and its borders with Iraq and Syria, Turkey is a "key country for Europe's security".

It serves as a base for the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, makes an important contribution to NATO missions and has provided support for Ukraine for many years - long before many other allies began doing so in 2014.

Questions about the rule of law

Regarding concerns about freedom of the press and other issues relating to the rule of law, Stoltenberg said: "Yes, there are differences within NATO." But NATO is also a platform to express concerns and raise questions.

The next regular NATO summit will be held in Washington from 9 to 11 July. At the same time, the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance will be celebrated. In order for Sweden to participate as a full member, all current members of the alliance must ratify the so-called accession protocol. Alongside Turkey, Hungary has not yet done so. However, the government in Budapest has repeatedly emphasized that Hungary will not be the last country to take this step.

Source: www.stern.de