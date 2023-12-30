Harsh self-judgment - "My work is mediocre": Harry Potter actor Gary Oldman would play his role as Sirius Black differently today

The "Dark Knight" trilogy, the Churchill biopic "The Darkest Hour" or, most recently, "Oppenheimer" - the list of films starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, 65, is long. Harry Potter film fans know him as Sirius Black. The actor is known for his self-criticism, and more than ten years later, he has nothing good to say about his role as the wizard. His work was "mediocre", he says in Josh Horowitz's podcast "Happy Sad Confused".

Sirius Black first appears in the film series in the third part,"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban". Gary Oldman also plays Harry Potter's godfather in the fourth, fifth and eighth films. Sirius Black is anything but a supporting actor in the Harry Potter universe. At first, readers and viewers are still under the impression that he is one of the bad guys. Sirius Black is said to have betrayed his closest friends, Lily and James Potter, to the dark wizard Lord Voldemort, who killed little Harry Potter's parents. However, it soon transpires that the opposite is the case. Sirius Black has been caught up in a deception and spent years innocently in the wizard prison Azkaban - until he breaks out. He proves Harry's innocence, becomes an important father figure for the boy - and ultimately has to die at the end of the fifth movie.

A terrible loss for fans of J.K. Rowling's book series. Gary Oldman's performance is celebrated by many. However, the actor has now confessed that he is anything but satisfied with his own portrayal of Black.

Gary Oldman on his role as Siris Black: "My work is very mediocre"

In the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, he says: "I think my work in it is very mediocre. I really do." In hindsight, the actor believes he would have played the role very differently: "If I'd read the books like Alan (Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snape) and known what was coming, I might have been a step ahead."

In his eyes, however, this is not a big deal. Gary Oldman says of himself that he often criticizes himself in retrospect. And he believes that you should always grow as an actor. "If I sat down and looked at myself and said, 'My God, I'm great', it would be a very sad day. Because I want to make every next project even better than the previous one."

Gary Oldman: "Harry Potter and Batman saved me"

And the actor doesn't see his role as Sirus Black as something negative - on the contrary: on the "Drew Barrymore Show", he recently said that his roles in"Batman" and "Harry Potter" had saved him. He was able to film in his home country - a huge advantage as a divorced father in his early 40s with custody of his children. Oldman has turned down several roles in order to spend time with his children.

"Harry Potter" as a series: a new Sirius Black

It is now more than a decade since Gary Oldman played Sirius Black. And what was long speculated has now been confirmed: The Harry Potter material is to be turned into a series. This means that when the time comes, there will be a new Sirius Black. The Harry Potter films are currently available for Amazon Prime users. And Gary Oldman can currently be seen in the highly acclaimed"Apple TV" crime series Slow Horses - A Case for Jackson Lamb.

