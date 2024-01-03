Miosga wants to invite AfD politicians - but restricts them

Presenter Caren Miosga also wants to invite AfD politicians to her new talk show - but not everyone. Anyone who is too far to the right or throws around lies will be left out. It will be interesting to see who comes on the show, especially from the secured far-right state associations.

Caren Miosga also wants to talk to AfD politicians on her new talk show, unlike her predecessor Anne Will. "We are facing elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. The AfD is ahead in all three federal states, so we have to invite them," Miosga told Der Spiegel. However, this does not apply to everyone from this party.

"Quite a few of them are masters at building edifices of lies. As a presenter, you can't keep up with them when checking their statements live. It would be a stupid game: No, yes, not true, but true. And there are those in this party who are so blatantly right-wing extremist that they won't get an invitation either."

The first edition of "Caren Miosga" airs on January 21 on Ersten. Miosga says she doesn't want to stage a riot: "We don't want to cast the panel in such a way that they all bash each other's heads in. We don't feel that this form of orchestration fits in with these already turbulent times."

With an audience, but without "claqueurs"

The state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in the fall are likely to be a recurring topic at Miosga, especially in the second half of the year. In the first two states, the AfD is considered to be "definitely right-wing extremist", while in the latter, this has so far been the case for the party's youth organization.

Thuringia's far-right AfD leader Björn Höcke, for example, will therefore probably not get a place on the show, like many others.

Miosga is supposed to have a studio audience, whereas Anne Will has done without one since coronavirus. However, Miosga wants to prevent politicians from placing their entourage in the audience: "With us, the claqueurs stay outside. We will offer them comfortable seats in the backstage area, where they can watch the show on screen while enjoying snacks and drinks."

