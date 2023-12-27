Macron: "Wolfgang Schäuble was a friend of France"

"Wolfgang Schäuble was a friend of France." As such, he had strengthened relations between France and Germany. "My condolences to his family and the German people," wrote Macron.

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacted "deeply saddened" by Schäuble's death. "He was a friend, a loyal and reliable partner and a tireless advocate of Franco-German friendship," wrote Le Maire on X.

Schäuble died on Tuesday at the age of 81. Born in Freiburg in 1942, the CDU politician was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, where he had sat since 1972.

Schäuble held several ministerial posts under Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDU). He was Head of the Chancellery, Interior Minister and most recently Federal Finance Minister until 2017. Schäuble was President of the Bundestag between 2017 and 2021.

