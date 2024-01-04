Skip to content
Maaßen: Values Union takes steps towards founding a party

The head of the Werteunion, Hans-Georg Maaßen, is the subject of expulsion proceedings by the CDU. He is now apparently planning to found his own party with his Werteunion. The first steps are to be taken soon.

Parties - Maaßen: Values Union takes steps towards founding a party

The Werteunion wants to decide on the first steps towards founding a party at a general meeting. "The party could already run in the upcoming East German state elections and would work together with all parties that support this program and are prepared to make a political turnaround in Germany," former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Chairman of the Values Union, Hans-Georg Maassen, wrote to the German Press Agency on request. Previously, t-online had reported on the plans of the Werteunion. State elections are due this year in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

According to Maaßen, a general meeting of the Werteunion is planned for January 20 in Erfurt. A decision is to be made there about transferring the naming rights to a new party to be founded called WerteUnion. The current WerteUnion association is to become a support association "with the aim of supporting conservative politics in Germany", as Maaßen wrote.

"If the general meeting agrees to these far-reaching changes, this would be the first step towards the WerteUnion splitting off from the CDU and CSU," Maaßen said. The Werteunion was previously considered to be particularly conservative and for a long time close to the CDU/CSU, but it is not an official party affiliate of the CDU or CSU. According to its own information, the Werteunion has around 4000 members. Expulsion proceedings are underway against Maaßen, who is himself a CDU member.

Maaßen wrote that the members of the Werteunion are connected to the CDU and CSU "in some cases through decades of membership, but since Angela Merkel, today's Union parties no longer represent the brand essence of the CDU: freedom instead of socialism."

The past year has shown that CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz and the federal executive of the CDU "are not ready for a change in policy". "Instead, the left-wing course of Merkel's CDU is to be continued. Merkel's policies have caused considerable damage to Germany in all political areas," said Maaßen.

