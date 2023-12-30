London: Russia's armed forces are degenerating into a mass army

According to London, the high Russian losses in Ukraine are having a significant impact on Moscow's armed forces. As a result of the bloodletting, the troops are developing into a mass army with fewer capabilities than before.

The British intelligence services assume that Russia will need five to ten years to have a basic stock of well-trained and experienced military units available again. The reason for this is the high losses in Ukraine. In 2023, the average number of daily Russian casualties has increased by almost 300 per day compared to the previous year, according to the latest situation report from the British Ministry of Defense.

"The increase in daily averages reported by the Ukrainian authorities almost certainly reflects the weakening of the Russian armed forces and the transition to a mass army of lower quality and high quantity since the 'partial mobilization' of reservists in September 2022," the ministry said. "If losses remain this high next year, Russia will have over half a million killed and wounded in three years of war by 2025."

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia had lost an average of 1,000 men per day to death and injury in 2023. The figures published daily are estimates by the military leadership that cannot be independently verified. According to its own information, the General Staff assumes that Russia lost a total of 358,270 men in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and December 30, 2023.

At the beginning of December, the British Ministry of Defense estimated the number of Russian losses in Ukraine at 320,000. A few days earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at an alliance meeting in Brussels that Russia had lost "a significant part of its conventional forces".

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de