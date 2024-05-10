Government aircraft flown by Bushman is brought back to its parking spot.

The German administration's planes often experience technical issues. During Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann's journey back from Venice, just before the weekend, a mechanical problem hindered his flight. His plane had to go back to its initial station, causing a delay of several hours.

Originally, Minister Buschmann and his entourage were supposed to depart Venice after the closure of a conference between the G7's justice ministers. However, they couldn't depart because of a technical malfunction on a German government aircraft, a "Global 5000." They received the news to expect a lengthy delay as the aircraft needed to return to its initial parking spot before noon. Their return trip to Germany was planned for early evening aboard a second plane from Cologne. The specific cause of the fault is yet to be disclosed.

The ministers of justice from G7 nations met in Venice to debate how judicial entities can utilize artificial intelligence (AI) in a lawful manner. Discussions encompassed determining parameters for the use of machine learning and robotics as well.

Mishaps Galore

Incidents with government aircraft are not infrequent. In the previous year, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's journey to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji was shortened due to a breakdown.

A significant event involved then Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was on her way to the G20 summit in Argentina in the "Konrad Adenauer" government plane in late 2018. An issue with a pivotal electronics part—a central switching unit—disabled two backup radios designed to function in an emergency. The aircraft, which had just left Berlin, had to return as a result.

In April 2019, a four-month general makeover on the government aircraft was completed, but another defect arose during the first official trip. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was aboard when the plane, an Airbus A340, landed, leading to a burst tire. Due to this, the aircraft couldn't maneuver back to its spot by itself. The "Konrad Adenauer," which has earned the derisive nickname "breakdown jet," has been scheduled for disposal.

