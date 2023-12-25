Kate - Best mood during the Christmas walk

The Royal Family have completed their annual Christmas walk. On the way to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, King Charles III (74) and Queen Camilla (76) and numerous other family members appeared in high spirits to the waiting fans.

The monarch and his wife were tone-on-tone: Charles wore a camel-colored wool coat with his gray suit, while Camilla opted for a beige coat, beige boots, a beige hat and a brown handbag.

William and Kate with all three children

Prince William (41) and Princess Kate (41) and their three children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) were also present. Kate stood out from the crowd in royal blue: the Princess of Wales wore a blue coat dress with a matching hat. Princess Charlotte walked hand in hand with her mother and was dressed in a forest green coat. William, George and Louis all wore dark blue suits and jackets. Five-year-old Louis walked by his father's hand.

Shortly before the service, William and Kate shared Christmas wishes and a new picture of the three children on Instagram. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!" they wrote with the black and white photo.

Prince Andrew also took part

Prince Edward (59), the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Duchess Sophie (58), also took part in the walk. The monarch's youngest brother wore a gray wool coat, while his wife wore a dark green wool coat with a bow and a brown hat.

Princess Anne (73), Zara (42) and Mike Tindall (45) as well as Princess Eugenie (33) can also be seen in photos. Prince Andrew (63) and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (64) were also present.

King Charles' second Christmas speech

It is King Charles' second Christmas since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), and the first since his coronation in May. The monarch is apparently retaining many of his late mother's Christmas traditions, such as spending Christmas together at Sandringham and walking to church together.

His second Christmas speech will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm (local time).

Source: www.stern.de