Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
MovieNewsu.s. presidentpeoplesandra hüllerinstagramusanew yorkbarack obamafavorite movie

Barack Obama likes to watch his own movies and Sandra Hüller

Which films have impressed the former US president this year? He has published his favorites on Instagram.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been working with the streaming service Netflix since 2018.....aussiedlerbote.de
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been working with the streaming service Netflix since 2018. (Archive image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Movie - Barack Obama likes to watch his own movies and Sandra Hüller

Former US President Barack Obama (62) has published a list of his favorite films of this year. He is biased towards the disaster thriller "Leave the World Behind", the film biography "Rustin" and the music documentary "American Symphony" because he was involved with his own production company Higher Ground, Obama writes on Instagram. "But these are actually three of the best movies I've seen this year."

In addition to his own projects, the ex-president also lists the historical drama "Oppenheimer", the sports drama "Air" and the legal thriller "Anatomy of a Case" with German actress Sandra Hüller as his new favorite films.

In his post, he also refers to the strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, which has "led to important changes".

Barack Obama, who has been working with the streaming service Netflix together with his wife Michelle since 2018, had already announced his reading list for this year a few days ago and announced that, "as always at this time of year", he wanted to present his favorite books and films as well as his favorite music of 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public