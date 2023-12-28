Movie - Barack Obama likes to watch his own movies and Sandra Hüller

Former US President Barack Obama (62) has published a list of his favorite films of this year. He is biased towards the disaster thriller "Leave the World Behind", the film biography "Rustin" and the music documentary "American Symphony" because he was involved with his own production company Higher Ground, Obama writes on Instagram. "But these are actually three of the best movies I've seen this year."

In addition to his own projects, the ex-president also lists the historical drama "Oppenheimer", the sports drama "Air" and the legal thriller "Anatomy of a Case" with German actress Sandra Hüller as his new favorite films.

In his post, he also refers to the strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, which has "led to important changes".

Barack Obama, who has been working with the streaming service Netflix together with his wife Michelle since 2018, had already announced his reading list for this year a few days ago and announced that, "as always at this time of year", he wanted to present his favorite books and films as well as his favorite music of 2023.

Source: www.stern.de